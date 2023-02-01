From left, Phil Ellis, Bea Holt and Greg Vine (chairman of VABI’S Venice Urban Forest Committee) represented Venice Area Beautification Inc. at the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club Fashion Showcase. Greg gave an interesting lesson on the scrub jay population at the Urban Forest.
The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club fashion show committee includes, from left, Kathy Moller, Lynn Gnaegy, Chair Laura Jo with Joan Brinton, Kathy Price, Barbara Novicki, Bea Holt, Linda Ecker and Lorraine Finzio. Bea Holt serves on the VABI board and was the fashion show narrator.
These models showcased clothes from downtown Venice shops, namely Patchington’s, Sandy’s Designer Clothing, Sun Bug, Twist, Scarlet Macaw, Kristine Grace Resort Ware, Seaside Chic, San Marco’s Boutique and Venice in Vogue. In taking their final bow, the models wore the colorful VABI volunteer shirts. They are, from lef, Linda Ellis, Linda Lewis, Karen DeJarnett, Sally Schmidt, Jan Lugar, Bea Holt, Denise Kowal, Dianne Higgins and Sue Vedder. In front is Debbie Derderian. Bea Holt was the narrator of the event.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Tricia Cook made sure publicity for the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club fashion show reached every segment of the community. Her work brought about 200 people to the show.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club found the perfect formula for a spectacular fashion show.
Include a luscious dessert buffet, champagne, clothing from various stores, lovely models and a lesson on the scrub jay population and their eating habits. Sprinkle in a huge 5-foot-tall cupcake tower and plenty of time for socializing.
The fashion show committee brought a new kind of fun to Venice with the afternoon dessert, cheese and cracker Fashion Showcase. Exactly 198 women and 2 men experienced high energy fun.
At the show, Greg Vine, who is chairman of the Urban Forest Committee of Venice Area Beautification Inc, told the group the committee wants scrub jays to make their permanent home the Venice Urban Forest and not just pass through.
Who knew scrub jays eat small amphibians? VABI did. The group wants to create a tree frog habitat. Proceeds from the Fashion Showcase will provide it.
Lueanne Wood took a bow for donating the delicious champagne. It added to the joy.
The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club serves the community with food drives, Christmas in July trolley narrations, scholarships and activities for members.
The Fashion Showcase committee is an example of the terrific work they do. Bravo.
Old Timers Alert
Jan Lugar and the committee for the Old Timer’s Picnic announce the event has been cancelled. More information will be forthcoming.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Tricia Cook. She is an expert at organization and multi-tasking. Before the fashion show, her emails were filled with exciting information and pictures of what was to come at the show.
At Venezia, Tricia made sure everyone felt welcome. She helped direct people to seat assignments and invited them to check out the food.
Tricia made sure champagne was flowing. She circled the room to see all was organized and the events were moving as planned.
She still had time to visit and be a perfect table hostess. Tricia is from Manhattan, and her big city skills are evident.
Tricia is an avid reader. She loves cats. She is kind, easy to talk to and conveys a volume of interesting information. She has served on the board of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club and made sure their events are community friendly.
Tricia Cook is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
