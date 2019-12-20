SARASOTA — The bond for a Venice nurse practitioner accused of sexually abusing a child is set at more than $1 million.
Jerry W. Andrews, 48, of May Apple Way in Venice, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery on a child and distributing obscene material to a child.
On Tuesday, at Andrews' first appearance before a judge, bond for the battery charge was set at $1 million, with bond for the porn distribution charge set at $1,500, for a total bond of $1,001,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office website initially showed bond set at $100,000 on the sexual battery charge. That was a typo, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Judge Charles E. Williams set the amount, stipulating the defendant not return to the home of the victim, whose relationship with the defendant was not released.
Andrews was also ordered to turn in his passport, and to stay off the internet.
Andrews allegedly showed the pre-teen victim pornographic material on videos using a computer the defendant had access to.
The victim said while watching a video, a "glitch" would occur on the computer, and all of a sudden the victim was watching video of Disney characters performing sex acts.
Andrews allegedly asked the child to perform the same sex acts on him.
The abuse happened multiple times on multiple occasions, according to the victim.
Arraignment is set for Jan. 24, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.