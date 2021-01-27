SARASOTA — When the staff of 5 Waldemere Tower at Sarasota Memorial Hospital learned last week that they’d be guests of the NFL at Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, they reacted with tears and laughter.
The news left them “more excited than words can express,” nurse educator Doris Cahueque said.
And that was before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to qualify to play in a Super Bowl in its home town, barely an hour away from Sarasota.
The game wasn’t even supposed to be played in Tampa. The city was a substitute venue when construction of the planned site, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was delayed.
A group of the staff connected via text Sunday to cheer on the Bucs in their conference championship game against the Green Bay Packers, nurse case manager Rebecca Izquierdo said.
The team was trying to earn its second trip to the Super Bowl, and the 10th for quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Bucs this season.
Their previous Super Bowl victory was over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, played in San Diego.
“It seemed like it might be slipping away in the fourth quarter,” said nurse Stephen Smith, a self-described lifelong Bucs fan.
He said he had tried unsuccessfully to get tickets to Super Bowl XXXVII. Asked if seeing his team play for the title was on his bucket list, he said, “Hell, yeah, it is.”
“It’s like the cherry on top of the sundae on top of the sundae,” he said.
Izquierdo was also anxious as the game wound down.
“I can’t tell you the range of emotions I felt,” she said. “When they pulled it out, the neighbors heard me all over the place.”
Because of COVID-19, attendance at the Super Bowl is limited to 22,000 fans — about one-third of the capacity of Raymond James Stadium.
The 24 members of “5 Wally” will be among 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to be recognized for their service during nearly a year of pandemic.
Appropriately, getting invited was a group effort for the team, which has been treating COVID-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic locally.
Nurse clinical manager Sherry Fajura said a notice about the opportunity came to their attention in December.
“Ever since then, there was a buzz around the unit,” she said.
Nurse Telly Alarcon gathered photos from the year to assemble a slide show and added “dramatic” music. Smith pushed Izquierdo to send it to the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, someone sent it to the NFL and every one posted it to social media.
“They (the NFL) saw it somehow,” Alarcon said.
Fingers crossed, they looked for a response from the league — a letter, or even an envelope with tickets.
When they convened via Zoom for a meeting with CEO David Verinder, it was ostensibly about COVID-19.
“I didn’t think it had anything to do with the Super Bowl,” Smith said.
He got suspicious, however, when he saw Rob Higgins, executive director of the sports commission, on the call.
Then, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell popped in.
“This last year, you’ve been America’s real MVPs — Most Valuable People,” he told them, adding that they were the first group of health care workers to be informed they’d be going to the game.
“I think they got a little scared of us,” Izquierdo said. “We were really persistent with our cause.”
Excited as they are to see the game, they’re also eager to swap stories there with fellow health care workers, Alarcon said.
It’s also a chance to represent SMH and, as immunized people, “the hope the vaccine brings to the world,” Izquierdo said.
“The stage has been set to be a fantastic experience,” Fajura said.
