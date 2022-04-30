Oaks Women award 16 scholarships

From top left: Shannon Dowdy, Ariana Romaner, Neftalie Cajuste, Ella Ann Woei, Faith Dunleavy, Ella Brookes, Asiyah Hadley, Sofia Santiago-Espinet, Alina Orozco Vasquez, Annabelle Weber, Miranda Casanova, Samantha McLeod, Addy Morris, Lauren McMahon, Lily Steed and Alena Chamberlin

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ALLISON MOORE

OSPREY — The Oaks Women’s Club Scholarship Committee has announced that 16 young women receiving diplomas from Sarasota County high schools have been awarded $5,000 scholarships to assist them in their college journey.

Since 2019, The Oaks Women’s Club has been able to offer a renewal scholarship applied to the second year of college.

“These outstanding young women were selected based on their exceptional academic achievements, financial need and leadership skills both within their schools and the community,” said Oaks Women’s Club Scholarship Chair, Marti Byers.

“The Oaks Club community has been very generous in supporting our fundraising efforts,” Scholarship Co-Chair Terri Matchett said. “We are happy to offer renewal scholarships to the 2021 recipients who have maintained a 3.0 GPA during their freshman year.”

The Oaks Women’s Club Scholarship recipients are:

Venice High School recipients: Ella Brookes; Alena Chamberlain; Shannon Dowdy; Faith Dunleavy; Lauren McMahon; Ariana Romaner

Imagine School, North Port: Neftalie Cajuste

Booker High School recipients: Miranda Casanova; Asiyah Hadley; Adelyn Morris; Sophia Santiago-Espinet; Annabelle Weber


Sarasota High School recipient: Alina Orozco Vasquez

Cardinal Mooney recipient: Ella Ann Woei

Riverview High School recipient: Samantha McLeod; Lily Steed

The scholarship winners were honored on April 13 during a luncheon at The Oaks Club. Since the first scholarships were granted in 2002, more than $890,000 has been awarded to 182 young women to help them reach their educational goals.

About The Oaks Club:

The Oaks Club is a private equity country club community developed on over 1,000 acres situated on both the east and west sides of U.S. 41 in Osprey.

For more information: theoaksclub.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments