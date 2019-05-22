The annual Venice-area Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice.
This year’s observances and activities will be hosted by American Legion NO-VEL Post 159.
Area veterans organizations and auxiliaries will lay wreaths at the park’s monuments. Guest speakers include Venice Mayor John Holic, Sarasota County Commission Chair Charles Hines, retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gordon Sherven and retired U.S. Army Col. Norman MacLellan.
Patriotic music will be provided by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble.
The public is invited; bring chairs.
Memorial Day closuresVenice City Hall will be closed Monday, May 27, for the observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
There will be no change in pickups for garbage, yard waste and recyclables. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of a Utilities service emergency such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County offices will be closed Monday, May 27:
• Sarasota County Government.
• The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window. There will be no regular SCAT bus services May 27.
• Sarasota County’s chemical collection centers at 250 South Jackson Road and 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
• Libraries and Historical Resources.
• Knights Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
• Recreation centers.
• Administrative offices at the chemical collection center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and the Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road.
• Sarasota County Contracted Human Services and Veterans Services.
• The Florida Department of Health.
The collection schedule for solid waste, yard waste and recyclables will not be affected by the holiday, remaining on the regular pickup schedule with no interruptions of collection.
The Central County Landfill (disposal operations) and the Citizens Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open May 27.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.