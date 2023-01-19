VENICE — Little by little, happy days are returning to Venice Theatre.
Just 55 days after Hurricane Ian destroyed the theater's stage house and caused millions of dollars of damage throughout the theater campus, the theater opened "Hamlet POV" in its Raymond Building on a newly constructed stage.
Wednesday, just three months and 23 days after Ian left its destructive wake, the theater was issued a certificate of occupancy for part of the main building.
This will allow "The Cemetery Club" to debut in the Pinkerton Theatre area of the campus Friday night, Jan. 20. The Pinkerton Theatre is a 90-seat black box setup on the west side of the main building.
"Only with the entire community working together could this be accomplished," producing executive director Murray Chase said Wednesday. "Sweet Sparkman Architecture quickly provided the legal specifications for temporary use. Our staff has been moving forward with great energy.
"And, of course, the emotional and financial support of foundations, donors, patrons and volunteers have kept us afloat. I am excited about this milestone in our recovery."
Performances will continue in the Raymond Center and elsewhere for nearly a year as the damaged areas of the theater are rebuilt and nearly $1 million in technical equipment is replaced in the Jervey Mainstage area.
Even before the certificate of occupancy was issued, the full run of "The Cemetery Club" was sold out. With limited capacity until the mainstage reopens, patrons should buy tickets early at:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.