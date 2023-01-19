Caution tape will be gone from front entrance

The yellow caution tape is about to be removed from the front entrance to Venice Theatre where the Pinkerton Theatre will reopen on Jan. 20.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

VENICE — Little by little, happy days are returning to Venice Theatre.

Just 55 days after Hurricane Ian destroyed the theater's stage house and caused millions of dollars of damage throughout the theater campus, the theater opened "Hamlet POV" in its Raymond Building on a newly constructed stage.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments