VENICE — Off The Wagon Brewery and Kitchen will be closing its doors at the end of January as the restaurant group and the brewing company expand on their own new ventures.
"A lot of it has to do with some personal changes and career goals in life," said Tommy Villani, the managing partner of Off The Wagon Restaurant Group.
Villani took over the restaurant location in 2011 and renamed it to Off The Wagon in 2014.
Known for its live entertainment and local beers, courtesy of a partnership between OTW and 3 Bridges Brewing in 2017 that added brewery to the name, the restaurant still has three months of packed events before closing on Jan. 29, 2023.
"We've set up a lot of big events," he said.
Apart from Off The Wagon, the restaurant group has opened new restaurant concepts like Barrel & Bean and Irma's Tacos in Wellen Park along with the planned Villani & Co., a steak and seafood restaurant.
Villani said the taco restaurant has been doing pretty well and plans to open another location off of Fruitville Road by Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant.
"We are hoping to really focus and embrace the smaller locations," he said. "Those are the types of things that excite me at the moment."
With the new places opening or already established, Villani mentioned he wanted to put energy into those and growing the restaurant group all across Sarasota County.
3 Bridges Brewing also plans to open their own brewery location some time next year in Venice.
"They will be doing their concept and we will obviously continue to have that business relationship with them as well," Villani said.
As for after January, Villani said there has been some outside interest in maintaining a similar concept of what Off The Wagon currently offers after the restaurant group leaves.
"Finding the right fit for someone to possibly step in there is important," he said and mentioned his 12 years there.
Until then, OTW will be open for the next few months with lots of entertainment lined up, including the last New Year's Eve bash and a closing party the weekend leading up to shutting the doors.
"We want everyone to enjoy the last few months because I know we will," Villani said.
