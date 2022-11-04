VENICE — Off The Wagon Brewery and Kitchen will be closing its doors at the end of January as the restaurant group and the brewing company expand on their own new ventures.

"A lot of it has to do with some personal changes and career goals in life," said Tommy Villani, the managing partner of Off The Wagon Restaurant Group.


