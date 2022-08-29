Shooting

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tarawa Drive.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a domestic battery suspect Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The 911 call into the shooting was released Monday morning. 

Officer-involved shooting under investigation


