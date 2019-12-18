VENICE — An internal review by the Venice Police Department cleared a police officer who fired his service weapon last month while taking a 24-year-old man into custody.
Capt. Charles Thorpe concurred with Lt. Andrew Leisenring’s review of the incident, stating “the officer was justified to have his duty weapon un-holstered and ready in this circumstance.”
No further investigation was recommended.
At 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, an officer parked at the Shell Station observed a vehicle going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone while heading south over the KMI Bridge on U.S. 41. The vehicle turned onto West Milan Avenue and the officer attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver, Kevin Hamilton, 24, of Bradenton, fled, police said.
Hamilton eventually stopped his car in the driveway of a home on the 400 block of Menendez Street, near his girlfriend’s apartment, and fled again, this time on foot.
The officer, with his weapon drawn, pursued the suspect, who surprised the officer by breaking through some lattice and lunging at the officer.
That’s when the officer’s weapon discharged one time while pointed downward.
The officer was able to re-holster his weapon as a physical struggle with the defendant ensued, until the suspect managed to escape. The fight lasted for 3 minutes and 11 seconds, according to the report, leaving both the suspect and officer exhausted.
The suspect dropped his wallet, including his identification, during the struggle.
It turned out the bullet discharged into the floor of a concrete patio and ricocheted through a sliding glass door of a home on Menendez Street, shattering the glass.
The bullet came to rest after striking the side of a bedroom mattress. The resident told authorities he heard the shot and dove to the ground, then crawled to the bathroom to get to a safe place.
A K-9 officer helped track Hamilton to his girlfriend’s apartment on the 400 block of South Armada Road, where he vomited, apparently due to exhaustion, according to the girlfriend. That’s where police found Hamilton and took him into custody.
Hamilton was driving on a revoked license, according to the report. He was charged with battery on an officer, fleeing police, resisting an officer with violence, and driving on a suspended license.
The suspect was unhurt. The officer suffered minor cuts and bruises. No other injuries were reported.
The review concluded no policy or law was violated and closed the case.
