SARASOTA — A Miami Gardens man was arrested in an alleged scheme that involved high-end vehicles from Massachusetts to North Carolina to Sarasota and Broward County.
Gerard Szczerbinski, 24, faces charges of scheme to defraud; criminal use of personal identification and fraudulent use of a credit card.
“Detectives launched their investigation on July 9 when they were alerted to a suspicious online sale of a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat from a local dealership,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. “Through investigation, detectives determined a fraudulent driver’s license and credit card were used during the transaction.”
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota contacted the sheriff’s department when they saw an online car sale they “believed to be fraudulent.”
Authorities said they determined he falsified account information to buy other vehicles online, including a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE in Massachusetts that was set to be delivered to Florida.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the United States Secret Service and Miami-Dade Police to assist.
The agencies convinced a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Massachusetts to cancel the delivery “but asked they tell the suspect the vehicle would arrive (July 19),” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities said Szczerbinski “received loan documents at his home and arranged for an associate to pick up the car,” the department said. When he was arrested, he was found in possession of the keys to “a stolen luxury car from North Carolina and may be involved in additional fraudulent purchases,” the news release states.
Authorities said at least four other people, including Szczerbinski’s girlfriend, helped in the crimes, although it is unclear what — if anything — they knew about the fraud.
Szczerbinski remains in Sarasota County Jail with a $150,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigators urge anyone with information on him or his associates to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4925.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.