VENICE — Old Betsy, the 1926 LaFrance that was Venice’s first fire engine, got a makeover Friday in order to be ready for her busy season.

Principle caretaker Earl Midlam said that Dilan’s Auto Detailing LLC did most of the work, aided by Gary Youngberg on the suction hoses and to Dennis Taylor on the wooden steering wheel.

Historic Resources Director Harry Klinkhamer helped put everything back on the truck after the detailing.

Midlam said Betsy can be seen at the National Night Out on Aug. 3; the dedication of new Fire Station 1 and Safety Day on Oct. 9; and in the Sun Fiesta, Halloween and Holiday parades.

To contribute to the construction of a display building for Betsy, send a check to Venice Heritage Inc., P.O. Box 1190, Venice, FL 34284-1190, with “Old Betsy’s New Home” in the memo line.

