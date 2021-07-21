Old Betsy gets dolled up for parade season STAFF REPORT Jul 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Old Betsy is gleaming in anticipation of her role in upcoming community events. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Old Betsy, the 1926 LaFrance that was Venice’s first fire engine, got a makeover Friday in order to be ready for her busy season.Principle caretaker Earl Midlam said that Dilan’s Auto Detailing LLC did most of the work, aided by Gary Youngberg on the suction hoses and to Dennis Taylor on the wooden steering wheel.Historic Resources Director Harry Klinkhamer helped put everything back on the truck after the detailing.Midlam said Betsy can be seen at the National Night Out on Aug. 3; the dedication of new Fire Station 1 and Safety Day on Oct. 9; and in the Sun Fiesta, Halloween and Holiday parades.To contribute to the construction of a display building for Betsy, send a check to Venice Heritage Inc., P.O. Box 1190, Venice, FL 34284-1190, with “Old Betsy’s New Home” in the memo line. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Congressman has COVID-19 Gruters accused of sexual harassment No power to inspect condos Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Congressman has COVID-19 Gruters accused of sexual harassment No power to inspect condos Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.