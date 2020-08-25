VENICE — The public received its first chance this week to see what supporters of Old Betsy, the city’s first fire engine, have in store to showcase the historic vehicle.
It’s been a parade favorite for decades in Venice, and once carried Thomas Edison.
It’s currently housed in an old Sarasota County warehouse next to the Venice Avenue Bridge that county officials would like to see removed or torn down at some point.
Old Betsy’s chief handler, former firefighter and City Council member Earl Midlam, has been working feverishly behind the scenes for months, lining up sponsorship of a building with large glass windows and benches for the public to showcase the American LaFrance fire engine that came to the city in 1926.
He says it’s been a labor of love taking care of Old Betsy for decades.
On Tuesday it was showtime for Old Betsy.
Midlam presented to Venice City Council a formal proposal, lining out funding from private sources to build the facility, a section of the parking area near the city archives building as a preferred location, again without cost to the city since it already owns the property, and donations from local businesses like Beachwood Builders which offered to provide the building plans and construct the facility.
Venice MainStreet gave its full support behind the project.
“This is another asset for the city,” Midlam said. “And it hasn’t cost the city anything.”
Venice resident William Jervey Jr., after whom the downtown public library is named, has offered to match donations up to $100,000, including past and future donations made until Aug. 31, 2021.
Venice Heritage is collecting the funds on behalf of the project, which will eventually be turned over to the city.
Old Betsy retired from active duty in 1960. In 1975, the Midlams led a restoration, bringing the engine back to life in time for the 1976 Bicentennial. It’s been a parade favorite ever since, with the Midlams leading small fundraisers to finance maintenance efforts and hunting down hard to find parts.
The City Council approved the concept plans unanimously.
“Old Betsy is one of the city’s most recognizable assets. It’s appropriate to find it a home,” Council Member Rich Cautero said.
The mayor concurred.
“I’m glad to see it’s moving forward,” Mayor Ron Feinsod said. “If I were a kid this would be a wonderful thing to see. I think you’re doing a great thing for the city.”
Council Member Joe Neunder said the project will benefit the city for future generations to come.
“It really is a slice of history,” said Public Works Director James Clinch, who rode on Old Betsy as a child.
“Thanks Earl (Midlam) for your initiative. I think this is a great project … a great approach,” City Manager Ed Lavallee added.
The next step is to bring the project before the city Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to seek its approval regarding the location within the Cultural Campus on Nokomis Avenue, next the City Archives building and downtown public library.
The Architectural Review Board will also review the architectural plans to ensure it reflects Venice’s historic look and feel.
