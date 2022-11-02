Old Betsy museum

As seen from South Nassau Street to the west, the Old Betsy Museum will offer a view of the 1926 LaFrance fire engine, with exhibits describing its role in the city’s history. Glass garage doors on the north (left) and south (right) sides of the building will provide a different perspective and allow the engine to be driven in and out, while a mural is planned for the east side (rear) of the building, according to project leader Earl Midlam. The Public Art Advisory Board will review any proposal for that.

VENICE — Approving a certificate of architectural compliance for the Old Betsy Museum was the very first substantive item of business for the city’s new Historic and Architectural Preservation Board last month.

On Tuesday, the structure that will house the city’s original fire engine got its site-and-development plan OK’d by the Planning Commission.


