As seen from South Nassau Street to the west, the Old Betsy Museum will offer a view of the 1926 LaFrance fire engine, with exhibits describing its role in the city’s history. Glass garage doors on the north (left) and south (right) sides of the building will provide a different perspective and allow the engine to be driven in and out, while a mural is planned for the east side (rear) of the building, according to project leader Earl Midlam. The Public Art Advisory Board will review any proposal for that.
VENICE — Approving a certificate of architectural compliance for the Old Betsy Museum was the very first substantive item of business for the city’s new Historic and Architectural Preservation Board last month.
On Tuesday, the structure that will house the city’s original fire engine got its site-and-development plan OK’d by the Planning Commission.
Neither decision has to be ratified by the City Council.
With this approval, the project can now go out to bid, according to Earl Midlam, who’s been leading the effort to build the museum.
“I’m very happy,” he said.
Some construction companies have already expressed interest in building the project, he said.
The Commission approved the plan 7-0, asking only a few questions.
City planner Brittany Smith laid out the basics of the proposal: a 1,000-square-foot “storage display building” topping out at 23 feet, 8 inches on the Cultural Campus fronting South Nassau Street. It will cover about 1% of the 10-plus acre campus just northwest of the Triangle Inn, home to the Venice Museum.
It’s intended to be a sort of accessory structure to the Inn, architect Sam Hardy said, but won’t be open to the public. Old Betsy will be visible through windows on the west side of the building and glass garage-style doors on the north and south sides.
Echoing a condition imposed by the HAPB, Commissioner Shaun Graser asked that landscaping be installed to soften the look of the east side of the building, a blank wall whose only feature is a door.
Midlam said the plan is to put a mural there, subject to approval by the city’s Public Art Advisory Board.
Graser’s motion to approve the plan included authorization for staff to administratively approve the landscaping proposed for the east side without bringing it back before the Commission.
