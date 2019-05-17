Demolition of the old gas station at 207 S. Tamiami Trail has caused quite a stir on the island about the future of what was originally a Gulf Oil Gas Station when acquired by the Dalton Family in August, 1981 according to Joe Dalton, principal of the Dalton Family LLC, the current owners.
Dalton indicated the current work was not an expansion for Babe’s Ace Hardware at 140 East Miami Avenue owned by Mike Dalton.
Babe Dalton opened the business as a plumbing shop 62 years ago on E. Miami Avenue and subsequently it divested into two separate entities, Babes Plumbing and Babe’s Ace Hardware.
The demolition is part of an arrangement to complete the sale of the property to a buyer who remains anonymous, stated Dalton.
Records indicate the building being demolished was constructed in 1951. Purchased in 1981, the Dalton family did not continue the gas station but it became an automotive service area.
