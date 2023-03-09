Nancy Detert (copy)

County Commissioner Nancy Detert

 PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON

VENICE — A dairy farm that served people living in Venice and Nokomis beginning in the 1920s will be Sarasota County’s newest acquisition for its environmentally sensitive lands program.

On Tuesday morning, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the 32-acre Edmondson Farm property located at 1877 Edmondson Road, Nokomis for $2.9 million.


