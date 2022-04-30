One day, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, an organization covering Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, received a phone call from a doctor’s office concerned about an older patient and a possible abusive spouse.
“They had seen her multiple times and they were noticing all of the things they should notice,” said Christian Hind, the lead domestic violence victim advocate at SPARCC.
The patient had unexplained injuries and bruising along with her husband wanting to be in the room with her at all times.
A SPARCC advocate immediately went to the office to meet with the patient.
“We were able to connect with that survivor,” Hind said. “We would never have known she was out there, and she wouldn’t have known we were out there.”
Hind said one of the most useful ways to reach the “under-served population” of older domestic violence survivors are through medical offices.
“It’s an under-reported and very vulnerable population of domestic violence victims,” Hind said and mentioned the importance of medical facilities noticing signs.
While research and statistics are difficult to obtain for this population, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies in Charlotte County reported 47 people over the age of 60 have contacted the center since Jan. 2021, according to Alyssa Burns, the center’s director of domestic violence programs.
SIGNS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
According to the local centers, signs of domestic violence can include emotional, physical, financial and sexual abuse.
“The signs are similar to any other survivor,” Burns said about those experiencing domestic violence later in life.
Hind said for emotional abuse, survivors can experience controlling behaviors from the abuser. That behavior can lead to isolation, restricted telephone use and lack of transportation.
“Anything to keep her in the home, therefore she can’t disclose,” Hind said.
Financial signs can be the misuse of money, restriction of funds or not having access to bank accounts.
Hind said things to look out for that can be seen or heard physically are isolation, listening for key words from the survivor, depression, loneliness and the survivor may talk about their abuser’s behaviors.
“Regardless of age, indicators of domestic violence don’t change,” Hind said.
Burns said malnutrition and poor hygiene are also signs that can be seen for domestic violence in later life.
“Are they cared for? Do they smell?” Burns said about some indicators.
Physical marks like defensive wounds on the arms and gripping or bruising are also common indicators.
For survivors later in life, unexplained injuries can be signs, so doctors play an important role in finding these survivors, Hind said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES
If domestic violence indicators are detected, there are local centers aimed at helping survivors.
SPARCC is one of the local center’s that helps any domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, regardless of age and gender.
The nonprofit organization has offices throughout Sarasota County and DeSoto County with a 24-hour crisis helpline every day of the year.
SPARCC offers free and confidential services to survivors in the area. Along with its services, the organization also has a secure shelter for those needing to leave a living situation safely and immediately from the result of domestic violence.
Apart from providing safety for domestic violence survivors, the center helps with the legal process of sexual assault or domestic violence and other aspects, including emotional support, to help a survivor through the process.
“Once we get somebody in, we know the journey is long,” Hind said.
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies in Charlotte County also helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.
The center has locations in Englewood and Punta Gorda, a 24-hour crisis hotline and a free emergency shelter for victims.
Similar to SPARCC, CARE provides services including hospital advocacy, safety planning, legal advocacy, victim advocacy and counseling.
Both organizations have an Economic Empowerment Program to help survivors financially get back on their feet.
‘UNDER-SERVED POPULATION’
While a majority of the survivors going to these centers are younger, Hind mentioned SPARCC has helped older survivors over the years.
She said it was an under-served population here and across the world since the demographic faces additional barriers than their younger counterparts.
While many older generations have knowledge of the internet, some either have limited knowledge or access to it.
Hind said because of this, many are unaware of local services for domestic violence, which make it difficult for outreach and help.
Another barrier for these particular survivors is time.
“What we do know is that if you’re seeing domestic violence in an elderly survivor/victim, it’s been going on for some time,” Hind said.
She mentioned that for domestic violence in general, it rarely “just happens.” The center will see a predictable pattern on how the violence starts.
Burns, with CARE, said she has seen decades long abuse; however, those are not the only relationships she sees.
“More often elder domestic violence is happening in second or third marriages or partnerships,” Burns said. “Someone who is lonely is more vulnerable to victimization.”
With either of the dynamics for those later in life, they have different pressures from friends and family asking “Why now?”
“We have adult children who are in denial,” Hind said.
Survivors later in life might not have support from the family and because of this, the guilt could keep the survivor in the abusive relationship even longer, Hind said.
“As an elderly woman, they would look at that as another barrier of how difficult it must be for them to leave,” Hind said about the fear survivor’s have of coming forward thinking the abuse will get worse.
Adding onto the fear, is the dependency aspect and the unknown of leaving at such a late point in life.
“Someone in a later stage of life may be more reticent to disentangle themselves from abuse,” Burns said. “The victim may feel shame at the abuse they’ve suffered.”
Hind explained that many older domestic violence survivors either depend on or are the care provider for their abuser.
Burns said this dynamic has “far larger ramifications” for those wanting to leave.
“Often, it’s even more difficult because their abuser is their care provider at times and is perpetrating this violence against them and causing these injuries,” Hind said.
She mentioned in these situations, often times the abuse is minimized by stating it is memory loss or cognitive impairment.
“However, it’s not a reason to dismiss the abuse,” Hind said.
The traditional belief of marriage and gender roles can also play into not seeing or minimizing the signs.
“They didn’t even see it. They knew they were miserable. They knew at times they didn’t feel safe, but they didn’t recognize it as domestic violence,” Hind said.
Sometimes, the survivors are recognizing it for the very first time in 20 or more years, she said.
But for many survivors, especially those later in life, Hind said they still love their partner and it’s hard to understand why someone they love could hurt them.
“They (survivors) are facing some impossible choices,” Burns said.
Apart from romantic partners in domestic violence situations, Burns said about half of the people CARE sees over the age of 60 are victims of abuse from a family member.
She mentioned in survivors 70 or older, CARE was more likely to see a child or grandchild as the perpetrator.
Burns mentioned these abuse situations often have drugs involved, with the abuser trying to get money or other things from the victim, which then escalates.
Despite the various dynamics for domestic violence in later life, noticing the different signs of violence is important.
“The victim must be believed, supported, offered realistic services, and connected with a strong support system,” Burns said.
“Otherwise, the thought of ‘starting over’ can be too overwhelming.”
