A rower works at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

SARASOTA — The USRowing Olympic Development Program Summer Cup Regatta takes place all weekend at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

“USRowing has a multi-phased approach to identify talented athletes younger than 19 with growth potential,” it said. “The program involved three weeks of training, with significant focus paid to long-term athlete development and instilling the skills necessary for future success in the Under-19 system. The final week is the ODP Summer Cup – a series of racing and competitive opportunities here at NBP — North America’s foremost rowing facility.”

Racing takes place both Saturday and Sunday. The final races of the day begin at 3:50 p.m. Saturday and 9:50 a.m. Sunday.

Awards will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Races are organized in three categories — high performance, under-20 and ODP — and races in each of those categories are mixed through the schedule every day,” it said.

Because of the racing, NBP Rec Day! moves to July 24.

NBP Rec Day is a day where visitors can “get out on the water with kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, fishing or rides in a 15-foot sailboat with a captain,” it said.

