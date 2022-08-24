The Peace Corps is back in business after a 2-year hiatus because of COVID-19, which led to the evacuation of nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries.
Osprey resident Liam Kelly, one of the first post-pandemic Peace Corps volunteers, will head to Madagascar on Aug. 26.
“I will be in Washington D.C. for two or three days before going to Madagascar for 27 months,” he said on a teleconference call with Tamim Choudhury, who sent news of Kelly and the reactivation of Peace Corps volunteers.
“The first three months in Madagascar will be for training and to learn about the culture,” he added.
While there, Kelly said, he will receive a stipend that will allow him to “live like a local” — enough money to pay rent on modest quarters and “buy food at the local market.” If he is really frugal, that might leave him enough money to do some area sight-seeing on his occasional short breaks.
The pandemic has affected the program significantly, both in how the Peace Corps chooses the countries to help as well as how and why people choose to become volunteers. Currently, there are just 286 volunteers in the field in just 23 posts. Eventually, they hope to have volunteers in 46 posts with the ultimate goal of 60 posts.
While the organization has selected countries deemed safer for the volunteers, Choudhury said volunteers are still required to be vaccinated before being sent out on their assignments.
“Should someone become ill, the Peace Corps will transfer them to a regional medical facility if needed,” he said.
Kelly’s path to the Peace Corps
Kelly grew up in Downer’s Grove, just west of Chicago. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Middle School and Marmion Academy before his family moved to Florida where he enrolled at the University of Florida at Gainesville, attaining a degree in religion with a minor in history.
“I’ve had a desire to help and serve others, and the idea of the Peace Corps had been forming in the back of my mind for some time,” he said. “Now I have the chance to help others and find my place in the world. I hope to gain experience in teaching, find the path I wish to take professionally, and see the world. This is where the fun begins.”
Actually, some of the fun seems to have begun last summer in Peru where he went to teach English but that was not his first experience as a volunteer.
“I did some volunteer work at an animal shelter and with the elderly,” he said, adding that one of his sisters may also have been an inspiration as she was a volunteer English teacher in Ghana.
What can Kelly expect in Madagascar which, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, is the world’s second largest island nation?
It is located off the east coast of Africa and the Mozambique Channel and west of Indonesia. Residents speak French and Malagasee. Kelly speaks some Italian and Spanish, which like French are Romance languages with many similar words.
Fellow volunteers will include some of the volunteers who were evacuated from Madagascar in 2020 when the pandemic began as well as some new volunteer. According to Choudhury, they will work in one of six sectors within the country: “agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID 19 response and recovery work.”
After the two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Peace corps has returned to 23 countries. Kelly is in the next wave that will put the Corps back into a total of 48 countries, leading to the next goal of serving in some 60 countries. The Corps has served in a total of 142 countries in the past. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID in all its host countries, something that will impact the choice of countries to be added to the list. U. S. citizens interested in learning more about the Peace Corps should visit peacecorps.gov/apply.
As he will be living in modest and likely small quarters similar to that in which natives reside, he will not need to pack much in these last few days before departing on Aug. 26, for a three-day orientation in Washington, D.C.
Following a flight that will total close to 24 hours, he will begin a three-month orientation before beginning his two year-tour of duty.
Then what?
After his tour, he is thinking of spending a year in government service while exploring grad school and other opportunities such as work in a U.S. embassy abroad, he said.
“I love to read and to run. A favorite book is ‘Outspoken Princess & Gentle Knight’, a book of 20th century fairy tales,” he said.
“I read a lot while I was dealing with injuries when I overdid it in training for the Chicago marathon.”
All that running might be helpful for him to make the most of the two-day vacations he will earn for each month in Madagascar.
“I will just travel to nearby areas as travel outside of Madagascar is currently restricted for the volunteers, he said.
That is yet another way he will be “living like a local.”
