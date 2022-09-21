Sunday evening, Sept. 25, Jews will enter the High Holy Days (Days of Awe), their most sacred time of the year.
The Days of Awe begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which celebrates the creation of Adam and Eve and ends with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, when Jews spend the day fasting and repenting for their sins of the past year.
This year that will be on Oct. 4, beginning at sundown and ending 24 hours later with a fastbreak (when they end their fasting).
“It is not the most entertaining of celebrations,” said Rabbi Ben Shull of the Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV).
“Why Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur? The answer seems to be about life and death. A lot of holidays are about the whole but this is about the individual, that God judges us.
“People want to at least be evaluated. When there is no accounting, we feel insignificant but in a sense, when we are evaluated, then we matter. If you don’t give a student a grade, they feel like their efforts were in vain.
“We feel the need to be evaluated. It (Yom Kippur) is a new lease on life with the assurance that G-d (the spelling with a hyphen is to honor God) will keep you in life and you can go on to live another day.”
Anyone living within a short distance of a temple might hear the blowing of the shofar before and during the holiday. Some Jews begin blowing the shofar many days before these sacred days begin.
In Venice, there will be services at the JCV and also at the Chabad of Venice and North Port.
Services at the JCV will include a study session and service beginning at 10 a.m. the morning of Sept. 25, followed by the Erev Rosh Hashanah Service at 7:30 p.m in the newly renovated sanctuary.
Services will be conducted by Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus, with the blowing of the shofar by the Rabbi and several congregants.
On Monday, there will be a service at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Further, there will be a luncheon at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat, 3989 South moon Drive, Venice (reservations required and separate charge).
Tuesday, congregants will gather at the Venice Beach Pavilion for a Tashlich ceremony when they will toss their misdeeds into the water of the Gulf of Mexico.
For reservations and tickets to High Holy Days events at the JCV, call 941-484-2022 or visit: jewishcongregationvenice.com
At the Chabad of Venice and North Port, the schedule will be similar but with additional services, including some for youngsters, and more shofar blowing.
“On Rosh Hashanah, we celebrate the creation of the world,” said Rabbi Sholom Schmerling of the Chabad. “We come to G-d and crown him as our king by blowing the shofar and saying to G-d, ‘We are yours and we want to do what you want us to do to make the world a better place and then G-d gives us 10 days that are a mixture of joyous and serious.
“We begin with celebration and end with serious.
“Our focus is to bring people together and celebrate coming out of the pandemic and not being in the synagogues. We are kicking off the holidays with services and a sit-down dinner with a round challah (bread) to symbolize the cycle of the year with raisins for sweetness and apples to dip in honey for the new year.
“Our goal is to invite everyone in the community,” the Rabbi said.
“The main ritual is the blowing of the shofar that Sunday afternoon and then that evening at services when it will be blown several times to honor G-d. The sound of the shofar might be compared to the sound of trumpets and such at the coronation of a king or the sounds of horns and such by people of every faith on New Year’s Eve.”
Rosh Hashana services at the Chabad will begin with evening services at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by Rosh Hashana dinner at 7 p.m. (reservations required).
On Monday, there will be a Shacrit service at 9:30 a.m., the main service at 10:30 a.m., a children’s program at 11 a.m., Shofar sounding at 11:45 a.m., a Buffet Kiddush buffet at 1:30 p.m. (reservations) and at 6 p.m. a short service followed by shofar sounding and Tashlich service at a nearby pond where one can cast one’s sins away.
“We have several shofar blowers,” Rabbi Schmerling said.
Many of them will visit those in the community unable to attend services to sound the shofar and bring the holiday to them.
There is no charge to attend services at the Chabad, although reservations are required. Donations are welcome.
The Chabad of Venice & North Port is at 21560 Angela Lane in Venice. Call 941-493-2770 or visit: chabadofvenice.com
The High Holy Days continue on to Yom Kippur, which includes 24 hours of fasting and repenting, and solemn contemplation about past and future, and whether G-d will inscribe one’s name in the Book of Life.
Both congregations will hold Kol Nidrei services Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., before sunset. Jews will fast for the next 24 hours and attend services all the next day until the Break the Fast events after the final service, at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Reservations are required to both temples.)
On Oct. 5 at the Jewish Center of Venice, there will be a morning Yom Kippur service at 10 a.m., “Ask the Rabbi” at 4:30 p.m., Jonah reading at 5:30 p.m., Yizkor Memorial Service at 6 p.m., and Neilah service at 6:30 p.m.
At the Chabad, services on Oct. 5 include at 9 a.m., Shadhari; 11 a.m. — main service; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — childrens service; 12 noon — Yizkor Memorial Service at noon and second Yizkor service at 5 p.m.; Mincha at 5:30 p.m.; Nell closing and Shofar blowing at 6:30 p.m., followed by an outdoor Break the Fast meal in a tent.
Services will be conducted by Rabbi Sholom Schmerling, Rabbi Yosef Buchman and Cantor Moshe Pekkar with the assistance of several members to blow the shofar.
“A lovely story related to this time of year is that we should look at the world with the deeds of the world on a scale of good and bad and that good and bad are equal,” the rabbi said. “So if one has done one good deed, it makes all the difference.
“Every person in all humanity is evaluated. The draw of the holidays is that ‘I want to feel that I count.’ If you don’t show up, you are not counting in the group.”
Reservations are required at both temples for services and meals.
