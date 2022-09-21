Sunday evening, Sept. 25, Jews will enter the High Holy Days (Days of Awe), their most sacred time of the year.

The Days of Awe begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which celebrates the creation of Adam and Eve and ends with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, when Jews spend the day fasting and repenting for their sins of the past year.


