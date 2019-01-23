A Venice woman died early Saturday morning after her 2005 Toyota Camry veered off the road and crashed into a house.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, Glendy S. Calderon, 40, was traveling eastbound on Briarwood Road, around 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 19 when her vehicle veered right, off the roadway, into a mailbox in the 300 block of Briarwood Road, then into five reflective roadway markers.
The car then re-entered the roadway, where the vehicle began to rotate, then drove off the road again into a house in the 400 block of Briarwood.
Calderon was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, which also states that alcohol was involved.
Woman concealed liquor in pants
A Nokomis woman with a number of theft convictions has been arrested again, allegedly concealing liquor in her trousers.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report: A Walmart liquor store loss prevention officer was made aware of several empty liquor boxes in the store on Jan. 19.
The officer reviewed surveillance footage and found a woman had opened several boxes and stuffed multiple liquor bottles inside her trousers.
She exited the store, passing all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise. She then reportedly fled the area in her boyfriend’s green Dodge truck.
Confirmed stolen were several bottles of Chivas Regal, Patron, B&B and Jack Daniels valued at $163.55.
Helena Fultz, 48, 200 block of Myrtle Ave., Nokomis, was charged with larceny and petit theft. Bond was set at $1,500.
Woman concealed vacuum cleaners
A Venice woman allegedly walked out of a Target store without paying for two vacuum cleaners concealed underneath pieces of posterboard as she checked out a purchase for two pillows. The vacuums were valued at $800.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report: Loss prevention contacted deputies on Jan. 16, alleging it was the fourth instance in which a woman used similar means to conceal merchandise upon checkout. It wasn’t until inventory was taken that the missing items were discovered.
Surveillance footage caught the incident, and the woman’s distinct tattoos, as she placed the items in her Acura MDX SUV.
A scan of local market sites on Facebook revealed the stolen items for sale online. The woman admitted to the thefts and attempts to sell them online, states the report.
Kimberly Stephenson, 36, 5800 block of Tyler Road, Venice, was charged two counts of grand theft of less than $5,000. Bond was set at $2,000.
Sex offender registration
Michael Skramko, 40, 5025 Lemon Bay Drive, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Boehm, 52, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
James Brandstrader, 63, 200 block of Clinton Ave., Oak Park, Illinois. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Joseph Cirino, 44, 500 block of Kumquat Road, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a designer drug (Kratom), providing false ID to law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,240.
Nelson Troutman, 39, 100 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood: Charges: driving without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $860.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Reno Breeden, 19, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine (in-custody arrest). Bond: $1,500.
Jason Fouraker, 35, 200 block of S. Bavenna St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
Richard Garay, 18, 400 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.
Daniel Little, 28, 1100 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Newfield, 38, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,400.
Frank Marks, 33, 9400 block of West Calbela Drive, Glendale, Arizona. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,00.
Brian Gentry, 38, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: Manatee County warrant for two counts of violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.
Dustin Morrow, 41, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for failure to appear (three counts). Bond: $1,539.
Sage Lee, 21, 400 block of North Rossetti Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles.
