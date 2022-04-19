SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies made an arrest Tuesday afternoon following an early morning shooting in Sarasota.
Patrick Eckardt, 30, of Jacksonville, is charged with second-degree homicide, according to a report by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at about 1:48 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Green Oak Court at Wood Oak Drive in Sarasota, according to a report by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The neighborhood is in the Colonial Oaks area off Honore Avenue and north of Webber Street.
Deputies arrived to find a 64-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds, the officers reported. Witnesses told officers that Eckardt, who was visiting the home, was the person who fired the shots.
Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout for Eckardt and his Ford F-250 pickup. At about 2:15 a.m., Sgt. C. Flint saw the truck headed west on Fruitville Road and pulled it over. Eckardt told him the gun was in the glove box. Deputies took Eckardt to the SCSO office on Cattleridge Road and impounded his truck for evidence. The later found the gun in the glovebox.
Eckardt told police he did shoot the man in self-defense, the report states. He said the other man punched him several times in the head and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. Detectives did not see any marks on Eckardt, the report states.
The dispute started with an argument, the SCSO wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
"According to witnesses, Eckardt was cutting utility cables outside the home which led to a verbal confrontation with the victim," it states. "As the argument escalated, Eckardt armed himself with a handgun from a holster on his waistband, firing it several times at the victim before fleeing in a silver pickup truck."
The SCSO did not release the name or address of the victim, saying the family invoked Marsy’s Law. The investigation is ongoing.
