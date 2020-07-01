VENICE — One person was flown to the Blake Medical Burn Center after a fire in Venice Gardens over the weekend.
Sarasota County Fire Department personnel were called around 10:38 p.m. to the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive for a report of a fire at a residence on Saturday.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was an active fire in the garage, according to Sara Nealeigh, Media Relations officer with Sarasota County Emergency Services.
A vehicle visible on Monday from the roadway was destroyed inside the garage, with the garage door pulled off and lying on the driveway, and heavy damage to the home and roof.
Around a dozen pieces of firefighter apparatus and ambulances were called out, involving 30 firefighters, to the two-alarm blaze, Nealeigh said.
The fire was put out around 11:50 p.m.
The condition and identity of the person who was injured in the fire is not being released at this time.
The Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate.
