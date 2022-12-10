Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (copy)

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office 

 FILE PHOTO

VENICE — A northbound lane of Interstate 75 was closed Saturday morning after a fatal crash that happened about 9:45 a.m.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with the vehicle crash at Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.


