One of busiest boating weekends of year

VENICE — Celebrating the Fourth of July means enjoying the outdoors, including water activities like recreational boating.
Before people take friends and family out on a boating trip this weekend, they should remember important boating safety and responsibility, authorities and boating educators said.
“This is going to be a busy weekend like every other holiday weekend,” Venice Police Marine Patrol Master Police Officer Paul Joyce said.
According to Water Sports Foundation, millions of boaters are expected to go out for the holiday weekend. Of those millions of boaters, the foundation said there are more than 830,000 first-time boat buyers who purchased during the pandemic.
“A lot of new people on the water now,” said Mark Schrader, a sales consultant at MarineMax in Venice.
He said many people are buying boats for the first time.
In Sarasota County, there are more than 22,000 registered vessels. Last July, Florida had 79 reported accidents resulting in two deaths, 53 injured people and more than $1 million in damages, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
With new boaters and big crowds projected to go out this weekend, authorities are urging people to be aware.
“Boating smart and responsibly,” Joyce said.
Remember safety
Many people are looking to have fun on the water over the weekend. While authorities want people to enjoy their time, agencies also want people to be safe.
“Boating is so much bigger than just getting in (a boat),” said Jack Sanzalone, a retired Navy submariner and a licensed instructor who owns Boat Tutors based in Port Charlotte.
He said a boat operator is in charge of everybody’s life that is onboard. So “becoming brilliant” on the basics of boating and other information is key.
The most difficult thing, Sanzalone said, is to make a decision in regards to operating a vessel.
As a big advocate for boating education, Sanzalone said using checklists before going anywhere. He said prior to taking a boat out, boaters should make sure their boat is working mechanically with enough fuel, batteries charged and other basic maintenance.
Authorities and boating educators stress having proper safety equipment like the correct amount of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, a VHF radio, throwable cushions or a life ring, working fire extinguishers, a sound producing device like a horn or whistle, and a visual distress signal such as a handheld flare launcher or an orange flag.
While these are needed for boats, people on kayaks and paddle boards also must have a life jacket and a sound producing device with them, Joyce said.
Aside from safety equipment, boating responsibly is also important. Joyce said boaters should always be aware of their surroundings and look for not only other boaters but also marine life.
Being aware also includes knowing the different speed zones, familiarizing one’s self with unknown areas, and checking the weather.
“Boating can certainly turn into a tragedy very quickly,” Sanzalone said.
With many afternoon storms recently, Joyce said to watch the weather and check radars, while mentioning people have been struck by lightning in surrounding areas.
“Keep your eyes open and look at the sky,” he said.
Adding to being mindful of surroundings, Sanzalone said with a lot of technology on board, many people become too focused on that and can become distracted.
“Use your eyes to look around your vessel,” Sanzalone said.
This weekend, agencies across the country are promoting Operation Dry Water, which targets boating under the influence.
“The most important thing ... don’t operate a vessel while intoxicated,” Joyce said.
According to the FWC, alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths. In Florida last year, 23% of all fatal boating wrecks were related to alcohol or drug use, the FWC stated.
Joyce said it will be a big weekend for boating and many want to drink. However, the same rules that apply on land are the same on the water. Anyone who has a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or above will be arrested.
People are urged to designate a sober operator who will remain sober to ensure safety.
“That decision could cost the lives of those that are on board,” Sanzalone said.
The Venice Police Marine Patrol and other agencies will be checking boats for safety gear, Joyce said. He mentioned people should bring their patience this weekend, especially when going to the boat ramps.
Everyone is worn out by the end of the day, Joyce said, and the boat ramps are where authorities see the most disturbances.
“Know that there is going to be a lot of people out there,” he said.
