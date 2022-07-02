 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical

One of busiest boating weekends of year

  • 0
Busy boating weekend

Master Police Officer Paul Joyce with the Venice Police Marine Patrol is expecting the holiday weekend to be busy, and stresses both boater safety and responsibility.

VENICE — Celebrating the Fourth of July means enjoying the outdoors, including water activities like recreational boating.

Before people take friends and family out on a boating trip this weekend, they should remember important boating safety and responsibility, authorities and boating educators said.

“This is going to be a busy weekend like every other holiday weekend,” Venice Police Marine Patrol Master Police Officer Paul Joyce said.

According to Water Sports Foundation, millions of boaters are expected to go out for the holiday weekend. Of those millions of boaters, the foundation said there are more than 830,000 first-time boat buyers who purchased during the pandemic.

“A lot of new people on the water now,” said Mark Schrader, a sales consultant at MarineMax in Venice.

He said many people are buying boats for the first time.

In Sarasota County, there are more than 22,000 registered vessels. Last July, Florida had 79 reported accidents resulting in two deaths, 53 injured people and more than $1 million in damages, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

With new boaters and big crowds projected to go out this weekend, authorities are urging people to be aware.

Venice Police Marine Patrol

Authorities including the Venice Police Marine Patrol will be promoting the national Operation Dry Water, which will target boating under the influence throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

“Boating smart and responsibly,” Joyce said.

Remember safety

Many people are looking to have fun on the water over the weekend. While authorities want people to enjoy their time, agencies also want people to be safe.

“Boating is so much bigger than just getting in (a boat),” said Jack Sanzalone, a retired Navy submariner and a licensed instructor who owns Boat Tutors based in Port Charlotte.

He said a boat operator is in charge of everybody’s life that is onboard. So “becoming brilliant” on the basics of boating and other information is key.

The most difficult thing, Sanzalone said, is to make a decision in regards to operating a vessel.

As a big advocate for boating education, Sanzalone said using checklists before going anywhere. He said prior to taking a boat out, boaters should make sure their boat is working mechanically with enough fuel, batteries charged and other basic maintenance.

Authorities and boating educators stress having proper safety equipment like the correct amount of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, a VHF radio, throwable cushions or a life ring, working fire extinguishers, a sound producing device like a horn or whistle, and a visual distress signal such as a handheld flare launcher or an orange flag.


While these are needed for boats, people on kayaks and paddle boards also must have a life jacket and a sound producing device with them, Joyce said.

Aside from safety equipment, boating responsibly is also important. Joyce said boaters should always be aware of their surroundings and look for not only other boaters but also marine life.

Being aware also includes knowing the different speed zones, familiarizing one’s self with unknown areas, and checking the weather.

“Boating can certainly turn into a tragedy very quickly,” Sanzalone said.

With many afternoon storms recently, Joyce said to watch the weather and check radars, while mentioning people have been struck by lightning in surrounding areas.

“Keep your eyes open and look at the sky,” he said.

FWC boating safety check

Authorities like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be making sure boaters are being safe over the Independence Day weekend.

Adding to being mindful of surroundings, Sanzalone said with a lot of technology on board, many people become too focused on that and can become distracted.

“Use your eyes to look around your vessel,” Sanzalone said.

This weekend, agencies across the country are promoting Operation Dry Water, which targets boating under the influence.

“The most important thing ... don’t operate a vessel while intoxicated,” Joyce said.

According to the FWC, alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths. In Florida last year, 23% of all fatal boating wrecks were related to alcohol or drug use, the FWC stated.

Joyce said it will be a big weekend for boating and many want to drink. However, the same rules that apply on land are the same on the water. Anyone who has a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or above will be arrested.

People are urged to designate a sober operator who will remain sober to ensure safety.

“That decision could cost the lives of those that are on board,” Sanzalone said.

The Venice Police Marine Patrol and other agencies will be checking boats for safety gear, Joyce said. He mentioned people should bring their patience this weekend, especially when going to the boat ramps.

Everyone is worn out by the end of the day, Joyce said, and the boat ramps are where authorities see the most disturbances.

“Know that there is going to be a lot of people out there,” he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK