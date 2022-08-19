VENICE — With a week to go before qualifying, there's been a shake-up in the City Council races: one candidate dropping out, a new one filing for that seat and a current one shifting into the same contest.
Tanya Parus, who had been the first candidate to file for Seat 5, has withdrawn from the race, according to the supervisor of elections website. Her Facebook page says it's due to "personal circumstances."
"I will be back when God takes my hand to walk this journey again!" it states.
She had been unopposed until this week, when Rick Howard filed for Seat 5 and Ron Smith, who was running for Seat 2, decided to switch to Seat 5.
At the time Smith did it, Parus was still in the race, and he considered her the person to beat, he said. He was unaware Howard had filed.
The reason for the change, he said, was the same one that led current Council Member Rachel Frank to run for a different seat from the one she holds.
"I decided I'm willing to make a commitment for three years," he said.
Seat 2 has only a one-year term, to complete the original term of Brian Kelly, who resigned late last year because he was moving out of the city limits. Dick Longo is now the sole candidate for that position.
City voters will also be filling two other seats on Nov. 8.
So far, Rachel Frank is the lone candidate for Seat 6 and Vice Mayor Nick Pachota is unopposed for Seat 7, the mayor's position. Current Mayor Ron Feinsod hasn't yet announced whether he'll seek a second term.
Qualifying for a Council seat runs from noon Monday, Aug. 22, through noon Friday, Aug. 26.
For information about running, visit VeniceGov.com, click on "Government" in the blue bar, then on "Election" under "City Clerk" in the drop-down menu.
City Clerk Kelly Michaels is the city's elections officer.
