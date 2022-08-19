Ron Smith

Ron Smith is no longer running for Seat 2 on the City Council. He is running for Seat 5, a seat that saw Tanya Parus drop out but Rick Howard sign on.

VENICE — With a week to go before qualifying, there's been a shake-up in the City Council races: one candidate dropping out, a new one filing for that seat and a current one shifting into the same contest.

Tanya Parus, who had been the first candidate to file for Seat 5, has withdrawn from the race, according to the supervisor of elections website. Her Facebook page says it's due to "personal circumstances."


