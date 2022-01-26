Only a few days left for Jewish Food Fest orders By CYNTHIA GREENE Guest Writer Jan 26, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Volunteers are preparing hundreds of knishes and other special Jewish food for this year’s unique “order and pick up” Food Festival.GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO SUN FILE PHOTO The Jewish Congregation of Venice will accept pre-orders through Jan. 31 for its modified Jewish Food Festival delicacies.Pick-up of all advance orders will be on Feb. 12 and 13 at the synagogue, located at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice.To obtain an order form, visit the JCV website at jewish congregationvenice.com and click “Donate.” The form explains how to order and pay as well as the pickup times.The JCV appreciates the support of the community and hopes to be back with a full-fledged Jewish Food Festival in 2023. This is the next best thing to an actual festival.Many of the Jewish delicacies you have always ordered have been lovingly prepared by the talented and dedicated cooks.Print your order form and send it off today so you don’t miss out on the knishes, chopped liver, matzo ball soup, and especially the special pastries.Be sure to order enough to serve your family and your guests. Soup and Knishes (they are big — one per person) for dinner with rugalach or other pastries for dessert.Pick up your orders Saturday Feb. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jewish Center of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Clarity needed on what's a private beach Silver Alert issued for area man The green canopies of Venice Police Beat for Jan. 20, 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Clarity needed on what's a private beach Silver Alert issued for area man The green canopies of Venice Police Beat for Jan. 20, 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
