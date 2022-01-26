Last chance to order Food Festival knishes

Volunteers are preparing hundreds of knishes and other special Jewish food for this year’s unique “order and pick up” Food Festival.

The Jewish Congregation of Venice will accept pre-orders through Jan. 31 for its modified Jewish Food Festival delicacies.

Pick-up of all advance orders will be on Feb. 12 and 13 at the synagogue, located at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice.

To obtain an order form, visit the JCV website at jewish congregationvenice.com and click “Donate.” The form explains how to order and pay as well as the pickup times.

The JCV appreciates the support of the community and hopes to be back with a full-fledged Jewish Food Festival in 2023. This is the next best thing to an actual festival.

Many of the Jewish delicacies you have always ordered have been lovingly prepared by the talented and dedicated cooks.

Print your order form and send it off today so you don’t miss out on the knishes, chopped liver, matzo ball soup, and especially the special pastries.

Be sure to order enough to serve your family and your guests. Soup and Knishes (they are big — one per person) for dinner with rugalach or other pastries for dessert.

Pick up your orders Saturday Feb. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jewish Center of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road.

