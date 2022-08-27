VENICE — The city will get a new mayor in November, with voters having a choice between the current vice mayor and a previous candidate.
And it will have two new Council members, though only one of them will have had to go through an election.
Qualifying for a Council position ended at noon Friday.
Dick Longo drew no opposition for Seat 2, to complete the final year of the original term of Brian Kelly, who was elected in 2020 but resigned late last year when he moved out of the city.
Council Member Rachel Frank, whom the Council had appointed in January to fill Kelly’s seat until this year’s election, also went unopposed, but for Seat 6, which has a regular three-year term.
Longo and Frank will be deemed elected, so neither race will appear on the November ballot.
Political newcomers Rick Howard and Ron Smith will face off for Seat 5, currently held by Nick Pachota, who’s running for mayor, which is Seat 7.
Council members, including the mayor, are elected at large, so the seat numbers are for administrative purposes only.
All of the candidates had filed prior to this week, when qualifying opened, except for one. Frankie Abbruzzino was a late entry into the mayoral race, joining on Wednesday to challenge Pachota.
He ran for mayor in 2019, coming in third behind winner Ron Feinsod, who’s not seeking re-election, and then-Council Member Bob Daniels.
He was also unsuccessful in a campaign against incumbent Mayor John Holic in 2016.
You can find campaign finance reports for the candidates at VeniceGov.com. Click on “Government” in the blue bar, then find “Election” under “City Clerk” in the drop-down menu.
The city races will be decided along with county, state and national ones on Nov. 8.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11. A vote-by-mail ballot can be requested through Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.
Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, through Nov. 6, at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, South Venice, and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island.
You must vote in your assigned precinct if you vote on election day.
For additional information concerning elections in general, visit the Supervisor of Elections webpage, SarasotaVotes.gov.
