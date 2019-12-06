SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s second annual open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Visit the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office headquarters to enjoy a free, family friendly event with food, music, demonstrations and giveaways.

Deputies will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs and Chick-fil-A will be onsite.

Members of the agency’s SWAT and emergency response teams, mounted patrol, K-9 and aviation units, among others, will display their equipment, offering attendees an inside look at the Special Operations Bureau.

The Human Resources and Emergency Operations bureaus will offer information about career opportunities and the agency’s Animal Services Section will bring adoptable animals.

Visitors can also meet the Baltimore Orioles’ Bird.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the department’s holiday toy drive. The first 500 people who donate a gift will receive a free sheriff’s office dry-fit T-shirt.

The sheriff’s office headquarters is at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota. Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool if possible.

For more information, contact the Community Affairs Office at 941-861-4005.

The Venice Municipal Airport is also hosting an open house Saturday. It takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Venice Aviation Society Inc. is putting it on the day.

“There will be static displays, free hot dogs and water courtesy of VASI and EAA as well as ice cream,” the group said on its website. “Note that since the open house is on airport property and inside the fence no pets are allowed.”

