SARASOTA — The Sarasota Concert Association announced that the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Florida tour this month.
Therefore, the first concert of the Sarasota Concert Association’s 2022 Great Performers Series, scheduled for Jan. 20 and featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, has been canceled.
In announcing the cancellation of the tour, Detroit Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Erik Rönmark said, “After much consideration, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has made the decision to postpone this month’s Florida Tour in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health and safety of our musicians, staff, stage crew, and patrons has been our top priority. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot perform for audiences and community partners in Florida, and we look forward to rescheduling our tour in the future.”
“We understand the challenges of keeping everyone safe and healthy while travelling on a concert tour during this time,” said Sarasota Concert Association Executive Director Linda Moxley. “Though we are disappointed to lose the first concert of our 2022 Great Performers Series which was to feature the wonderful Detroit Symphony, we look forward to bringing the orchestra back to Sarasota in a future season.”
The Sarasota Concert Association’s 2022 Great Performers Series will now open on Tuesday, Feb. 1 featuring pianist Emanuel Ax in an all-Chopin recital.
Subscribers and single ticket buyers who hold tickets to the canceled Jan. 20 Detroit Symphony concert will receive notification by mail with options to donate their tickets or receive a refund. Or they can also call the box office at 941-966-6161.
The 2022 Great Performers Series
Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Chopin
A favorite of Sarasota audiences, legendary pianist Emanuel Ax performs an all-Chopin program of the composer’s late works, including Sonata No. 3, Scherzo No. 4, a selection of nocturnes and mazurkas, and the Polonaise-fantaisie, Op. 6.
Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center — Violinist Benjamin Beilman with pianist Alessio Bax in Busoni’s Sonata No. 2 in E minor, Op. 36a, and Franck’s Violin Sonata in A major.
March 15, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center — Takács Quartet with Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang in their celebrated return to Sarasota, performing Ravel’s String Quartet and Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat major.
April 4, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Warsaw Philharmonic with pianist Bruce Liu. Music Director Andrey Boreyko leads the Warsaw Philharmonic in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, and first prize winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition joins the Orchestra for Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
Single tickets, beginning at $25, are available at SCAsarasota.org and by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at 941-966-6161.
About the Sarasota Concert Association
The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging series from January to April.
The Great Performers Series, in its 77th season, brings world-renowned orchestras and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center and other venues. For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org.
