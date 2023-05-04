Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Opera House at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota.

 Provided by the Sarasota Opera

SARASOTA — Enjoy classic films in a classic venue — the Sarasota Opera House.

The "Friday night Classic Movie Series" opens with "2001: A Space Odyssey" on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. The series will continue with many beloved films of the past, ranging from the 1930s to the 1990s.


   
