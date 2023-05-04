SARASOTA — Enjoy classic films in a classic venue — the Sarasota Opera House.
The "Friday night Classic Movie Series" opens with "2001: A Space Odyssey" on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. The series will continue with many beloved films of the past, ranging from the 1930s to the 1990s.
Tickets are $12 and will go on sale Wednesday, May 3.
“We are happy to once again present a series of Classic Movies at the Sarasota Opera House this season,” General Director Richard Russell said in a news release. “The Sarasota Opera House was originally a movie and vaudeville theater, so this is a perfect way to celebrate that tradition."
All seats are general admission. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater.
Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling -941-328-1300. The schedule is:
May 12 - "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
May 26, 7:30 p.m. "Grease" (1978)
June 30, 7:30 p.m. "Auntie Mame" (1958)
July 14, 7:30 p.m. "The Big Lebowski" (1998)
July 28, 7:30 p.m. "You Can’t Take It With You"(1938)
Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. "Vertigo" (1958)
Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. "The Great Escape" (1963)
Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. "From Here to Eternity" (1953)
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. "The Treasure of Sierra Madre" (1948)
Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" (1988)
