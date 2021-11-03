SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera has received a $50,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
In a longstanding commitment to honor the cultural and economic contributions of the region’s cornerstone arts groups, Gulf Coast provides flexible funding to organizations so they can focus on their artistic missions.
“The Arts Appreciation grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation will provide needed support to Sarasota Opera as we recover from the devastating year of the COVID shutdowns,” Sarasota Opera General Director Richard Russell said. “It will help us as we once again host an in-person Youth Opera Program and return to full-scale opera productions.”
Acknowledging the region’s reputation as a leading artistic and cultural haven, Gulf Coast awarded Arts Appreciation Grants to 12 arts organizations in the area, including Sarasota Opera.
Sarasota Opera’s 63rd consecutive season will begin this week with Rossini’s The Silken Ladder. The 2022 Winter Festival will open with Puccini’s Tosca, followed by Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers, and Verdi’s Attila.
The Gulf Coast grant also supports the Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be presenting a special concert with the Sarasota Opera Apprentice Artists and the Sarasota Opera Orchestra in March of 2022.
With backing from the entire community, Sarasota Opera was the only opera company in the U.S. to present a season in their theater during February and April of 2021.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is a public charity that was created in 1995 through the sale of the Venice Hospital. Since then, it has become the philanthropic home of nearly 1,000 families, individuals, businesses, and organizations that have established charitable funds there and has invested more than $425 million in grants in the areas of health and human services, civic and economic development, education, arts and culture, and the environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.