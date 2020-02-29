SARASOTA — Timing was perfect for the latest full scale hazmat exercise at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
The exercise, dubbed Operation Jet Lag, took place Monday.
It’s held every three years at SRQ, and although it wasn’t designed with coronavirus in mind, it included simulations of air travelers being tested.
The operation gave Sarasota and Manatee County special operation groups a chance to test emergency response.
Earlier this week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued checklists to healthcare providers and hospitals on how to prepare for the coronavirus.
Local hospitals have already responded.
“We have been educating our team members on infection prevention protocols established by the CDC for the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), just as we do for other types of infectious diseases,” said Julie Beatty, marketing manager with Venice Regional Bayfront Health. “We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed.”
“We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary,” she said.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital also participated in Operation Jet Lag.
“We have been preparing for several weeks, knowing it had the potential to spread beyond China,” SMH spokesperson Kim Savage said.
On Wednesday, SMH issued this memo to all staff:
“Sarasota Memorial is joining other U.S. hospitals in making sure we are doing all we can to be prepared in case the virus poses a greater challenge than predicted,” it said. “Our Infection Prevention team and hospital leaders are meeting weekly, and more often as needed, to ensure our emergency preparedness plans are up-to-date.”
Savage said SMH is already screening at the registration desk to quickly identify suspected patients seeking care at its facilities.
The hospital is also:
• Expanding its team of highly qualified biological specialists to manage the care of patients suspected or infected with the virus.
• Training direct patient care staff on the proper way to put on and take off protective gear, and identifying hospital rooms or units that could be dedicated to safely care for infected patients.
• Increasing the supply of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment needed to care for infected patients.
• Providing general education and information to staff and the community on ways to protect themselves and others from the spread of this and other viruses.
“Person-to-person spread of COVID-19 appears to occur mainly by respiratory transmission, droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” states the SMH memo. “These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby (within about 6 feet) or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.