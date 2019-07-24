Results of Operation Knot Lit, a strategic initiative led by the Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force, in 33 counties that focused on education and enforcement of roads and waterways, were released this week.
During the operation, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 184 warnings and 29 traffic and boating citations. More than 160 hours were dedicated during the enforcement period, while 71 arrests were made. The operation took place July 3-7, which included the Independence Day holiday and Sarasota Grand Prix boat races.
“Operations like these become routine maintenance during the summer season here in Sarasota County,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “More often than not, during these operations our deputies are making contact with drivers and boaters simply to educate.”
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of North Esplanade, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended (sixth offense). Bond: $1,500.
Ramiro Marcos, 19, 300 block of School Avenue, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
David Douglas, 48, 1000 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $10,000.
Kimi Bartlett, 43, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic) Bond: none.
Stacey Gutzler, 29, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft less than $300. Bond: $500.
Victor Sanchez-Martinez, 30, 200 block of Winston Avenue, Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Anthony Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Sonja Fry, 55, 100 block of Church St., Osprey. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine, buprenorphine, alprazolam). Bond: $4,500.
Andrew Marshall, 45, 1700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-state fugitive (Russell County, Va.). Bond: none.
Henry Morganstern, 49, 100 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $8,500.
William Myer, 52, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brook Heyrman, 43, 500 block of W. Briarwood Rd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Garrett Langowski, 41, 500 block of W. Briarwood Rd., Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, providing a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $1,000.
Barbara Reid, 63, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: neglecting an elderly or disabled person with great harm. Bond: $7,500.
Tammy Richardson, 55, 1400 block of Maple St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Clayton Williamson, 50, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: rock cocaine possession, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Jerome Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Frank Hill, 63, 1000 block of River Oaks Court, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
