SARASOTA — Run for the Kitties from wherever you call home.
Save the Kitties needs your help to save lives.
Whether it’s a quick run around the house at 3 a.m. or a laid-back stroll on the lanai, many of our feline friends seem inclined to get up and go.
Just like them, we all need exercise. Save the Kitties is encouraging people to participate in its third annual virtual run in support of the cats and kittens the organization serves each year and the people who love them.
Early Bird Registration opens Sept. 1 and is $35 per registrant until Sept. 15. After, Sept. 15, registration is $45 per registrant. All registrations will include a commemorative T-shirt, souvenir race bib, and certificate of completion.
Medals will be awarded in three age brackets (17 and under, 18 to 44, and 45+) following the close of the race.
Packet pick-up is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cat Depot Community Center, 2525 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34234. If you are unable to pick-up your packet in person, please inform the race coordinator.
Sponsorships increase the success potential of this event.
Presenting Sponsor — $2,500
Logo on Event T-Shirt
Prominently Recognized as Presenting Sponsor in All Event Media (Website, Social Media, Press Release, E-blasts, Souvenir Race Bib & Onsite)
Logo with Web Link on Cat Depot Website for One Year
Ten Complimentary Run Registrations/ T-Shirts
Raffle Sponsor — $1,000 (Two Available)
Logo on Event T-Shirt
Prominently Recognized as Raffle Sponsor in All Event Media (Website, Social Media, Press Release, E-blasts, Souvenir Race Bib & Onsite)
Logo with Web Link on Cat Depot Website for One Year
Six Complimentary Run Registrations/ T-Shirts
Souvenir Bib & Packet Pick-Up Sponsor — $750
Logo on Event T-Shirt
Recognized as Sponsor in All Event Media (Website, Social Media, Press Release, E-blasts, Souvenir Race Bib & Onsite)
Logo with Web Link on Cat Depot Website for One Year
Four (4) Complimentary Run Registrations/T-Shirts
T-Shirt & Medal Sponsor — $500 (Three Available)
Logo on Event T-Shirt
Recognized as Sponsor in All Event Media (Website, Social Media, Press Release, E-blasts, & Onsite)
Logo with Web Link on Cat Depot Website for One Year
Two (2) Complimentary Run Registrations/T-Shirts
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like more information, contact Claudia Harden at 641-366-2404, ext. 302 or at claudiah@catdepot.org.
