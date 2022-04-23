VENICE — An Orlando man drove to Venice to allegedly fill a fraudulent prescription for promethazine-codeine at the Barclay Pharmacy, according to authorities.
Caleb Ellis, 22, Orlando, was charged with obtaining controlled substance by fraud, marijuana possession, using two-way communication device to facilitate felony, use or possess identification of another person without consent and pass counterfeited prescription.
Authorities were contacted by Barclay Pharmacy about a suspected fraudulent prescription faxed to the pharmacy, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Ellis allegedly used a Venice address, which was under construction and had a “No Trespassing” sign, and filled the prescription under another name.
He had allegedly called in a prescription for the same drug two weeks prior using the same phone number in the current incident and his real name, stated a report
When Ellis went to the pharmacy to pick up the prescription, authorities allegedly found over $1,000 in cash and marijuana with him, according to an affidavit.
Ellis had allegedly paid another person from the Orlando area to drive him from Orlando to the Venice pharmacy, stated a report.
“The Venice Police Department Special Investigation unit has worked with several local pharmacies to combat the growing prescription fraud regarding numerous criminal groups throughout the State of Florida sending fraudulent prescriptions for promethazine codeine, a popular narcotic,” stated a report.
Ellis was released from custody on a $5,120 bond. His arraignment is May 20.
