SARASOTA — He was accused of beating a pregnant victim that resulted in a fractured skull, falsely imprisoning her - and then trying to convince the victim to drop the charges.
Alexander Mendez, 38, of Osprey, was convicted by a jury on Thursday.
Prosecutors are now seeking life in prison for him.
Mendez was convicted of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim, and 13 counts of violation of a condition of pre-trial release from a domestic violence charge.
The crime occurred on July 23, 2021 when Mendez dragged the victim by the hair, punched her head several times and hit her head against the wall, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Someone called the police after the victim yelled for help, and law enforcement had to force their way into the home after there was no response, the affidavit stated.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a fractured skull.
According to a release, Mendez contacted the victim from jail, trying to convince her to drop charges, lie to the State Attorney's office and not testify at trial.
A four-day trial was held this week at the Sarasota County Courthouse.
For these crimes, there is a maximum possible sentence of 65 years in prison, and the state is seeking enhancement of the penalty under Florida's "Habitual Felony Offender," according to a news release.
If Mendez is found to qualify, he will face life in prison, and a sentencing date is pending, stated the release.
“Domestic violence is a serious issue in our community," said Assistant State Attorney S. Ethan Dunn. "This type of abuse often escalates to the point of no return...Alexander Mendez will now be held accountable for his actions and be punished for what he has done, providing some closure and peace of mind for everyone involved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.