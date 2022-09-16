SARASOTA — A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for beating a pregnant woman, breaking her skull and falsely imprisoning her.
Alexander Mendez, 38, of Osprey, was given the sentence Thursday in Sarasota.
SARASOTA — A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for beating a pregnant woman, breaking her skull and falsely imprisoning her.
Alexander Mendez, 38, of Osprey, was given the sentence Thursday in Sarasota.
After his 20 years, he will be on probation another 15 years, according to the State's Attorney Office, which announced the sentencing.
Mendez was convicted of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and 13 counts of violation of a condition of pre-trial release from a domestic violence charge.
The tampering charge occurred when he tried to convince the victim to not press charges against him.
"Judge (Thomas) Krug found the Defendant qualified as a 'Habitual Felony Offender' under Florida law," the news release stated. "While on probation, the Defendant will be required to have no contact with the Victim in this case and complete a Certified Batterer’s Intervention Program."
The crime occurred on July 23, 2021 when Mendez dragged the victim by the hair, punched her head several times and hit her head against the wall, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Someone called the police after the victim yelled for help, and law enforcement had to force their way into the home after there was no response, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, Mendez contacted the victim from jail, trying to convince her to drop charges, lie to the State Attorney’s office and not testify at trial.
“The State Attorney’s Office and law enforcement are committed to eradicating domestic abuse in our community," Assistant State Attorney S. Ethan Dunn stated in the news release.
Dunn was the lead prosecutor on the case.
"This case was one of the more egregious examples of the cycle of domestic violence, but the court’s sentence prevents the defendant from perpetuating that cycle with anyone else for the foreseeable future," Dunn said. "I am thankful the victim in this case now has some closure and peace of mind knowing that the defendant has been held accountable for his actions. This sentence protects the victim, her friends and family, and the community from a violent man.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.