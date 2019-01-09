An Osprey man was killed early Monday morning after being struck in the middle of the road.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Jeffery Wayne Smith, 50, was struck while walking around 3 a.m. in the dark at the entrance of the Happy Haven Manufactured Home Park off U.S. 41 in Osprey. He was “occupying the inside lane directly ahead of (the vehicle), the report states.
Troopers said the victim was hit by a Chevy Suburban driven by John R. Latta, Jr., 65, also of Osprey.
The victim had not been drinking, according to the report. Next of kin were notified.
A blood test is being conducted on the driver, per FHP standard procedure. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.