Thursday marked the opening of the Bay Street extension, a joint public-private project between Sarasota County and Palmer Ranch Holdings.
This project consisted of constructing a new 1.1-mile, two-lane, east-west corridor from Pine Ranch East Road and Willow Bend Way, to the Honore Avenue roundabout. The Oscar Scherer State Park runs south of the extension.
New medians, bicycle lanes and sidewalks were also constructed, and improvements were made to the Legacy Trail’s Osprey Junction trail head.
The new road link U.S. 41 and Honore Avenue, providing numerous Palmer Ranch subdivisions being developed to the south with easy access to Tamiami Trail.
The design and construction of the project was managed by Palmer Ranch in coordination with Sarasota County. The construction cost is approximately $5 million, with the costs being reimbursed to Palmer Ranch from road-impact fees collected within that district.
