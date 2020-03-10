OSPREY — It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, electronics, junk, tree trimmings and other garbage as Sarasota County will hold a free community cleanup in the Osprey and Vamo areas from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21.
Dumpsters will be available at the following locations: U.S. 41 and Church Street in Osprey; Grace Church at 8521 Vamo Road; and 2250 Bispham Road in Gulf Gate.
Hazardous materials including paint and auto parts will not be accepted at any dumpster location and should be taken to the following Sarasota County facilities:
• South Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
• Citizens’ Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail, Nokomis, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
• North Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit SCgov.net.
