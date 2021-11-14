This unfolding crime was witnessed by hundreds, if not thousands, of people on Interstate 75 when they watched a motorist in a Nissan Xterra fleeing police.
The chase started in Sarasota, bounced though Venice and then made its way to North Port.
That's where the XTerra was driven at a high rate of speed south in the northbound lands of Tamiami Drive before coming to an abrupt end in North Port.
The vehicle hit a parked truck, then hit a ditch before coming to a halt against the wall of a home.
Police arrested Michael Christopher Barone, 37, and Iris Amalia Rivera, 41, of the same address in North Port, and charged them with multiple crimes.
They apparently were fleeing police for an alleged shoplifting incident in Sarasota, according to reports.
#2: Bayfront hit with $2.6M judgment
A jury found Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, along with a surgeon and a nurse practitioner, negligent in the death of a Charlotte County resident in 2016.
This all started when Michael Hodge, 62, was told by his primary care physician that he should be checked for blockages in critical arteries leading to the brain.
So he went to the hospital, and according a jury's ruling, Hodge did not receive the care he deserved. The jury found three entities at fault, including the hospital, a doctor and a nurse practitioner.
This story is filled with details on what happened to Hodge and, more importantly, what did not.
#3: Cops: Domestic dispute turns deadly
There is a reason why law enforcement takes domestic abuse cases so seriously. Too many of them end in death, as this one did.
David John Kolenda, 63, a Taylor Road resident, was arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
In a press conference, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said deputies found a woman in a vehicle. She had been shot many times.
#4: Christmas Tree Shops pops up in Port Charlotte ... but just for the holidays
Finally! A story in the Top Five that is not about a crime. And I love the fact that thousands of you read and shared this piece of good news.
A business called Christmas Tree Shops is opening in Port Charlotte. Think of it as one-stop shopping for everything having to do with the happiest holiday of the year.
The shop is located at 18500 Veterans Highway — but it will be open only during the holidays.
#5: Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash
No matter where we are when driving — on the interstate, in a parking lot or on a neighborhood street — we need to be careful.
In this accident story, a Venice woman did not realize that a tractor-trailer was fully stopped in a vehicle lane in order to deliver a car to a nearby home.
She hit the tractor-trailer and died.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
