Coming on the heels of “Hair” — which had one of the most complicated sets in Asolo Rep history and a story that shocked theatergoers back in 1968 — is Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” with a bare-bones set and a simple story: We are born, we live and so it goes.
It could be in any small town. It might be in any town, really.
Set designer Sara Ryung Clement’s “Our Town” features a brick wall, 13 chairs, small trellis-like objects, two ladders and 19 actors.
Many actors play multiple roles while also serving as understudies, perhaps “just in case” as the pandemic goes on. Having a color-blind and gender-blind cast is good insurance, judging by all the problems as COVID has continued to rear its ugly head in this time.
“Hair” no longer shocks many people. “Our Town” may or may not have shocked anyone when it first appeared or even today.
It is a simple story that follows average people in the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, between 1901 and 1913.
Dr. Gibbs (Greg Watanabe) is the small town doctor and Mr. Webb (Gregg Weiner) is the publisher of the local paper, the Sentinel.
Likely the two most important people in town, they are simply neighbors.
We will learn about Professor Willard (Charlotte Foster) and others in the town, like Howie Newsome (Ptah Garvin), the milkman, and the paper boy, the young man most likely to succeed, Joe Crowell (Emily Bohn).
The stage manager enlightens us about all these people and also lets us know that young Crowell will be a college scholar but gets killed in World War I.
These and all the other characters are in those 13 chairs as the stage manager (Kenn E. Head) introduces them and adds insight as the story progresses. We go to choir practice. We see the town drunk.
These are average people who might be our neighbors in any small town of that era.
There are three acts in this play, three acts that serve to separate what happens to all of us, no matter our status, race, gender or anything else that might set us apart. It really doesn’t even matter that the story takes place in a small town.
With the stage manager’s interaction with Professor Willard, we learn the demographics of the town, which is basically white, Republican, Protestant and simple — not simple-minded. The children grow up; two of them become close.
That becomes more obvious in Act Two when we go to their wedding. That, too, is simple. There is no bridezilla, although a bit of pre-ceremony anxiety by Emily Webb (Caroline Mixon) and a bit of “let’s get on with it” by the groom, George Gibbs (Alex Benito Rodriguez).
He tries to see his bride the morning of the wedding but his mother lets him know that that could lead to bad luck.
As Act Two progresses, so do the days leading up to the wedding, which concludes Act Two, but with many a hint of the topic of Act Three.
While the audience gets up for intermission, the stagehands rearrange those 13 chairs. As Act Three begins, there are several people seated behind a scrim (transparent screen) and the rest in front.
There is some dialog between Emily and some of the people behind the scrim.
Emily’s cousin Sam (Bryan Lewis) has arrived, and we learn that Mrs. Gibbs has died. She is one of those behind the scrim. A few others there had been to Emily’s wedding.
Sam notes some names on gravestones, some even back as far as the Civil War. He remarks about “an awful lot of sorrow.”
Another grave has been prepared.
I had not seen Our Town in at least 10 years. The story remains the same. The spartan set is part of Wilder’s plan for the story’s presentation, as is the importance of the stage manager to add some details without harming the simplicity of a good story well told.
“Our Town” continues in rotating repertory through March 26 in the Mertz Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
For dates, times and tickets, VisitAsoloRep.org. or call the box office at 941-381-5000.
