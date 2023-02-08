Saying goodbye is not always easy except at the annual Yacht Club luncheon. Traditionally, Yacht Club members and friends thank the outgoing commodore for their service and welcome a new crew.

This year the event was a gala that included a fashion show, luncheon and a boutique by Eyes on You.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments