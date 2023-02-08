Donna Boldt, left, and Pam Holic take center stage at the Venice Yacht Club’s Hello Goodbye luncheon. Donna is stepping down as the Yacht Club Commodore. This year Pam will be in charge or organizing events like the monthly luncheons.
These ladies enjoy get-togethers and luncheons. They are, back row from left, Pam Holic, Donna Pachota and Beth Flerlage. In the front row, from left to right, are Jane Morgan and Kara Morgan. Kara is the director of Venice MainStreet. Beth was one of the models in the luncheon fashion show.
Donna Boldt, left, and Pam Holic take center stage at the Venice Yacht Club’s Hello Goodbye luncheon. Donna is stepping down as the Yacht Club Commodore. This year Pam will be in charge or organizing events like the monthly luncheons.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
These ladies enjoy get-togethers and luncheons. They are, back row from left, Pam Holic, Donna Pachota and Beth Flerlage. In the front row, from left to right, are Jane Morgan and Kara Morgan. Kara is the director of Venice MainStreet. Beth was one of the models in the luncheon fashion show.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Chris Hassler, left, and Cheryl Pickles know having special friends is one of the secrets to happiness.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Maria Pelliccia, Kim Keitchen and Marlene Haviland took charge of the Hello Good Bye luncheon, making sure the event ran smoothly with lunch and a fashion show.
Saying goodbye is not always easy except at the annual Yacht Club luncheon. Traditionally, Yacht Club members and friends thank the outgoing commodore for their service and welcome a new crew.
This year the event was a gala that included a fashion show, luncheon and a boutique by Eyes on You.
Pam Holic, the new luncheon crew chief, presented outgoing Commodore Donna Boldt with a package of gifts, reminding her of some special events on her watch.
Pam told the group she hoped her programs would be a special outreach to the community. She wants the Yacht Club members to be known for their service.
She suggested, “A look beyond the port hole.” That is easy for Pam to say as her thumbprint is clear on many events in town, including her sending holiday cards to veterans project and the lovely bell at the Venice Museum.
Pam encourages future luncheons to include protect the planet and community programs. Chairs have planned speakers about butterflies and invited community leaders to give some Venice history.
Rene Dees, owner of St. Marco Boutique, narrated a fashion show at the luncheon that included casual Florida clothes in bright colors and evening and cruise ware. She also showed a few $200 Mary Frances purses.
Eye glasses and accessories were popular at the boutique by Eyes on You, the shop on the corner of Venice Avenue and Nokomis.
Joyce McCaffrey and Glenda O’Brien kept customers happy as sales were high for sunglasses and accessories. The women brought their bras and long patio dresses for the fashion show. They were a hit.
Three cheers to Maria Pelliccia, Kim Keitchen and Marlene Haviland for a lovely event. Everyone left happy and looking forward to a terrific new year.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Donna Boldt. As Commodore of the Yacht Club, Donna made sure events ran smoothly. She encouraged friendship and a welcoming atmosphere for members and guests.
It is always a nice treat when the first person to offer a hello and welcome to an event is the person in charge.
Donna gave Pam, the new luncheon leader, a root beer candle, encouraging her to have fun. She asked luncheon guests to offer Pam their energetic support.
Donna gave her goodbye on a high, happy note. Donna Boldt is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.