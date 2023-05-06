VENICE — About 100 people gathered at Fox Lea Farm in Venice on Saturday evening to honor the memory of Hannah Serfass, a 15-year-old equestrian killed in an April 30 fall at the farm.
"This outpouring of love is in her honor," said Clay Farrell, an owner of the farm. "Our family farm is deeply devastated at the loss of Hannah, as well as the entire equestrian community."
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger spoke at the memorial service.
"I never had the privilege of meeting Hannah, but over the past several days, I've seen pictures of her bright smile, and read the tributes and clearly see that she was a remarkable person. Her ambition and talent and her love for animals affected many others."
Cutsinger asked for a moment of silence before closing his comments at the service.
"It was my honor to be here tonight," he told family owners of Fox Lea Farm after the ceremony.
Blue ribbons were available at the Saturday service for those who wanted to share their memories of Hannah, and the ribbons will be taken to the World Equestrian Center on Monday.
Fox Lea Farm family members are installing a statue of an angel that will be permanently placed at the farm along with a photo and a prayer to honor Hannah's life.
"We send our deepest sympathy to the Serfass family and hope our community can honor Hannah's legacy by continuing to enjoy the equestrian sport she loved," said Liz Knight, spokesperson for Fox Lea Farm. "The owners welcome the community to deliver flowers at the memorial site and share notes in her memory."
Serfass fell while riding Quaxx 2 during the Spring Concours I event at Fox Lea Farm, according to Vicki Lowell, chief marketing and content officer for US Equestrian.
Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, "tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort," Lowell wrote in an earlier emailed statement to the Venice Gondolier and The Daily Sun.
Serfass was “a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic,” Lowell stated.
Her memorial will be live streamed on Monday — and her family hopes people bring blue ribbons "with a personalized message on the back," Fox Lea Farm officials stated in a social media post.
The Monday memorial service in Ocala starts with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m., the service from noon-1:30 p.m. and the luncheon and celebration of life from 1:30-3 p.m., according to World Equestrian Center. The World Equestrian Center is at 1284 NW 87th Court Road, Ocala.
The service will take place in Expo Center 1.
"For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed on clipmyhorse.tv and wec.net," it stated.
"For those wishing to extend their support, World Equestrian Center will be working with The Serfass family to take all GoFundMe donations and any further donations to create a Junior Rider Fund in Hannah’s honor," it stated. "The donations will be used to create a grant that will be awarded annually to assist a young rider in furthering their equestrian goals."
According to her obituary, Hannah Micayla Serfass was born Aug. 03, 2007 in Clearwater to David and Janine Serfass.
Along with her parents, she is survived by brother, David Benjamin Serfass of Webster; sister: Destinie Carolyn and Joshua Velasquez of Ocala; grandparents, Charlotte Serfass of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Ronald and Darlene Baksa, of Palm Harbor.
