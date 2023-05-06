Hannah Serfass

A memorial service was held on Saturday for Hannah Serfass, a 15-year-old equestrian killed in an April 30 fall at Fox Lea Farm in Venice.

VENICE — About 100 people gathered at Fox Lea Farm in Venice on Saturday evening to honor the memory of Hannah Serfass, a 15-year-old equestrian killed in an April 30 fall at the farm.

"This outpouring of love is in her honor," said Clay Farrell, an owner of the farm. "Our family farm is deeply devastated at the loss of Hannah, as well as the entire equestrian community."


Angel Statue

Fox Lea Farm is installing a statue of an angel that will be permanently placed at the farm along with a photo and a prayer to honor Hannah's life.
Honoring Hannah

Fox Lea Farm family members are installing a statue of an angel that will be permanently placed at the farm along with a photo and a prayer to honor Hannah's life.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments