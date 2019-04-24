Expect northbound and southbound nighttime lane closures and traffic shifts on U.S. 41 Venice Bypass between Center Road and Gulf Coast Boulevard, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Friday, April 26, announced the Florida Department of Transportation.
Crews are widening the Bypass to a six-lane highway, replacing traffic signals, installing new pavement markings and signage, installing concrete curb, sidewalks, improving new drainage, and installing new highway lighting.
Higel boat ramp closed Sat.-Mon.The Higel Marine Park boat ramp and parking lot at 1330 Tarpon Center Dr., Venice, will be closed to the public for the Venice Mooring Field Underwater Cleanup event on Sunday, April 28. The cleanup near the Venice Yacht Club is conducted by the Suncoast Reef Rovers (Venice Dive Club) with volunteer divers, snorkelers, kayakers and topside helpers. The Venice Police Marine Unit, Fire Department and Sea Tow also assist.
The Higel Park ramp and parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Sat., April 27 until 4 p.m. Mon., April 29, for this cleanup effort.
Water Summit on June 5Sarasota County will host a free and open to the public Water Quality Summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
The summit, which will be in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally.
The summit’s goal is to enhance the community’s understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.