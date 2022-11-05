VENICE — If campaign contributions were votes, there would be a clear winner in one of the City Council races to be decided next week, while the other would essentially be a dead heat.
Campaign finance reports filed with the city clerk through Friday show that mayoral candidate Nick Pachota, the current vice mayor, had raised $34,312.32 as of Oct. 14, the most recent period for which he had activity in his campaign account.
That's more than 13 times the amount his opponent, Frankie Abbruzzino, has raised in the same period — $2,596 — and only about $1,100 less than Abbruzzino and the two candidates in the Seat 5 have collected combined.
Pachota's fundraising kicked off with a $10,000 loan from himself and includes 13 contributions of $1,000, two of which are from his parents.
He's also gotten $1,000 from Firefighters and Paramedics for Public Safety, the Realtors political action committee and Sea Tow.
Former mayor John Holic and wife Pam are credited with a donation totaling $1,214.75 for hosting a fundraiser, while John Holic separately made a $500 contribution.
Former mayor Fred Hammett ($200) has also donated, as have former Council members Chuck Newsom ($200), Rich Cautero ($200), Emilio Carlesimo ($200), Bill Willson ($100) and Kit McKeon ($250).
Willson and McKeon currently serve on the Planning Commission.
Current Council members Helen Moore ($250), Rachel Frank ($250) and Jim Boldt ($500 in two payments of $250) have donated, too, as has Boldt's wife, Donna ($500, also in two payments).
Pachota's most recent report lists expenditures totaling $12,172.35.
Abbruzzino's fundraising includes $500 in loans and a $50 contribution from himself. He has no contributions of more than $500, with most of his donations being for $50 or less.
His expenditures through Oct. 14 totaled $1,027.47.
In the race for Seat 5, Rick Howard ($16,715.75) and Ron Smith ($16,110) have raised virtually the same amount. They've also spent practically the same amount — $6,983.79 by Howard, $7,515.62 by Smith.
And each lent $5,000 to open his campaign account.
Those figures are from reports through Oct. 21.
Notable contributors to Howard's campaign include Council members Moore ($200) and Boldt ($500), as well as Donna Boldt $500 and Atticus Frank, the husband of Council member Rachel Frank ($100).
McKeon ($500) and former Council member Bob Daniels, with wife Nancy, gave $100.
Howard has four contributions of $1,000.
Smith's contributors include former mayor Ed Martin ($150), former Council member Sue Lang ($100), former Planning Commission member Marshall Happer ($250) and the Venice Area Democratic Club ($100).
He has five $1,000 contributions.
