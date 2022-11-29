Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Nick Pachota is sworn in as mayor — the youngest in the city's history — by City Clerk Kelly Michaels. His wife, Kate, holds the Bible.
Dick Longo is sworn in Tuesday by City Clerk Kelly Michaels to complete the final year of a City Council term as his wife, Mary, holds the Bible.
City Clerk Kelly Michaels swears in Rick Howard as a City Council member on a Bible held by his wife, Laurie.
Accompanied by family — husband Atticus and children Nora, Lucy and John — Rachel Frank is sworn in to a three-year City Council term Tuesday by City Clerk Kelly Michaels.
VENICE — The four recently elected members of the City Council were sworn in Tuesday morning, but there are only two new faces on the dais.
Nick Pachota and Rachel Frank are continuing as Council members but neither ran for re-election to the seven-member board.
Rather than seek a second term in Seat 5, Pachota ran for mayor — Seat 7 — and defeated Frankie Abbruzzino.
Ron Feinsod, who was elected mayor in 2019, also over Abbruzzino as well as then Council Member Bob Daniels, chose not to go for a second term.
Pachota said being elected mayor had been a dream of his since "since I can remember," dating back at least to when he was a student at Epiphany Cathedral School and walked past City Hall every day.
He pledged to bring back "civility, communication and transparency" to city government and said he expects the public to hold him to it.
Frank, who had been appointed in January to fill Seat 2 until the election after Brian Kelly resigned last year, decided not to run for the third year of Kelly's term.
Instead, she threw her hat into the ring for Seat 6, from which Joe Neunder had resigned in June to run for the County Commission. She won unopposed.
She said she had "thoroughly enjoyed" her time on the Council so far and is "thrilled" to have the opportunity to serve the city for the next three years.
Dick Longo, who will complete the final year of Kelly's term in Seat 2, was also unopposed. He has said he doesn't plan to seek a full term.
After being sworn in, he jokingly thanked all the people who had voted for him.
He said he hopes to "bring a degree of respect" to the Council and staff, and improve dialog among staff, applicants and the public.
He also said he'd do his best not to embarrass the city and, most important, "my wife."
Rick Howard defeated Ron Smith to claim Pachota's former spot on the Council, and will serve three years.
He told Longo he was jealous of him for not having to run a campaign.
During it, he said, people kept thanking himself for "putting himself out there." It took about two weeks to understand what they meant, he said.
He said he planned to fulfill his promise to preserve Venice's history and charm, and be a good steward of tax dollars.
With the four open seats filled, the Council is at full strength for the first time since Neunder's resignation.
