Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Nick Pachota is sworn in as mayor — the youngest in the city's history — by City Clerk Kelly Michaels. His wife, Kate, holds the Bible.

VENICE — The four recently elected members of the City Council were sworn in Tuesday morning, but there are only two new faces on the dais.

Nick Pachota and Rachel Frank are continuing as Council members but neither ran for re-election to the seven-member board.


Accompanied by family — husband Atticus and children Nora, Lucy and John — Rachel Frank is sworn in to a three-year City Council term Tuesday by City Clerk Kelly Michaels.
Dick Longo is sworn in Tuesday by City Clerk Kelly Michaels to complete the final year of a City Council term as his wife, Mary, holds the Bible.
City Clerk Kelly Michaels swears in Rick Howard as a City Council member on a Bible held by his wife, Laurie.
