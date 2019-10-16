VENICE — Nick Pachota said that when he served on the city’s Youth Advisory Board, he could foresee a run for the City Council.
That vision became a reality this year when just days after his daughter got her college acceptance letter he filed for Seat 5, he said.
It was college that took him away from Venice after he graduated from Cardinal Mooney — first to Valencia Community College, then to the University of Central Florida with the intent of studying law enforcement.
But he took an emergency medical technician course and really liked it. He got a job in the local medical director’s office even before he graduated and that led to positions in the Public Health Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
After he was certified as a paramedic the UCF chief of police asked him to help form a tactical corps that would send a medical first responder along with an officer, to provide assistance.
He got it organized and told the chief the only other thing it needed was a director. The chief said he was the obvious candidate, so Pachota held that position until 2014, when he left to return to Venice and get back into the family restaurant business.
While he was gone it expanded from one restaurant — Sharky’s at the Pier — to three, adding Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven. Despite his family name, he started at the bottom, he said.
Currently, he’s the security and loss prevention manager. His schedule is structured so that serving on the Council “would be my priority,” he said.
His family ties would mean that he’d have to abstain from any decision involving the restaurants, he acknowledged.
As his qualifications for a Council seat Pachota touts his 17 years of public safety experience, which includes holding leadership positions and doing budgets.
He supports the city’s takeover of emergency medical services from the county because of the prospect of lower response times, he said.
He said that a paramedic has limited options to help in the case of a stroke, for example, when the patient needs the prompt administration of a drug or surgical intervention. The loss of even a few minutes in transport then is “devastating,” he said.
He’d have preferred, though, that the transition be done over three to five years, he said, and the city shouldn’t be doing it to try to make a profit.
He said that greater emphasis should be placed on compatibility in land-use decisions but it’s currently a gray area in which clearer guidelines are needed.
Impact fees should be set at 100% to offset growth, he said, and the city needs to stay within the bounds set by its joint planning agreement with the county.
With as many as three new people on the Council after the election and as many as three on the County Commission a year later, he thinks the two bodies have a chance for a fresh start in their relationship.
That’s important, he said, because problems such as infrastructure and red tide are bigger than just Venice. He thinks that relationships he has built at the county, state and national level can help address them.
“Every part of my career I have always sought to do more,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.