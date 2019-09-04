By GREG GILES
News Editor
An informal “pre-hearing conference” was Tuesday on a proposed subdivision on the south side of Border Road. The plan is to build 203 single family homes on 80 acres, according to documents submitted to the City of Venice.
A pre-hearing on the proposal isn’t binding and gives the developer and property owners valuable feedback before bringing a proposal formally before the Venice Planning Commission.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder brought the meeting to order by banging a Pepsi can on the dais. Someone had made off with the gavel, he said.
A rezone for Palencia, a proposed gated community of single family homes, was presented on behalf of SSD Landholdings LLC and four individuals who own a peripheral property, along with contact purchaser developer D.R. Horton Inc.
An annexation petition is also working its way through the process. A separated conditional use application will also be forthcoming to allow for Palencia to be a gated community.
Prominent Venice land use attorney Jeff Boone said the proposed Planned Unit Development rezone application will include what have become typical requests for modifications to existing rules; one to allow perimeter setbacks equal in width to the building height, instead of setbacks that are two times the building height, and also an alternative design for interior roads with sidewalks on only one side, instead of both sides as current rules require.
No “affordable housing” units below market rate are proposed, nor will any be rentals.
The gated community would include a kayak launch into Curry Creek and four passive pocket parks.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder warned two of the planned parks are on the periphery of other residential properties. In his experience, Snyder said, some residents try to make portions of that property into theirs. He suggested a redesign.
There was again concern raised by the Commission about the lack of sidewalks on both sides of interior roadways, and their desire to consider a bike lane.
Snyder applauded designers for including walking trails along the property. He also suggested breaking up any wall structures surrounding the subdivision with landscaping to allow wildlife to roam in and out of the area.
“You have some opportunities along Border Road similar to the one across the street (Jacaranda Extension). I don’t know what your plans are for landscaping but I’d suggest you might not want to wall that entirely off,” he said.
No word on when the various petitions will come before the planning commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.